Rapper Lil Wayne Confuses Fans Online With Donald Trump Endorsement

Rapper Lil Wayne's apparent endorsement of President Donald Trump ahead of the Nov. 3 election is drawing strong reactions, and plenty of confusion, from social media. The rapper voiced his support for the president in a social media post on Thursday, sharing a photo of himself and Trump after they had a "great meeting."

In his post, which was shared to Twitter, Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., lauded Trump for "what he’s done so far with criminal reform." He also praised the president’s Platinum Plan, revealed earlier this month, which he said "is going to give the community real ownership." Lil Wayne said that during their meeting, Trump "listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

According to CNN, the Platinum Plan was unveiled by the president during an Atlanta event in early October. Aimed toward Black voters, the plan includes a number of "pillars" such as building neighborhoods with the "highest policing standards," expanding school choice, increasing Black homeownership, and creating a "national clemency project to right wrongful prosecutions and to pardon individuals who have reformed their (lives)." The proposal also calls for the prosecution of the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

As the rapper's post was retweeted by the president, and as Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker reported that the president’s campaign "blasted" a text message about the meeting to Black supporters, social media erupted in a discussion. While some expressed their outrage at the rapper's endorsement, many more simply expressed their confusion over his support. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.