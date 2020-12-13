Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Faces up to 10 Years in Prison

✖

Rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a gun charge in Florida on Friday, according to a report by The Miami Herald. Lil Wayne was caught with a gold-plated pistol in his luggage when he arrived in Miami, Florida on a chartered plane last winter. His past offenses could make this a serious case for the 38-year-old rapper.

Lil Wayne reportedly faced U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in a virtual hearing on Friday, saying, "Your honor, I plead guilty." He reportedly had flown from Los Angeles, California to Miami with the gun, marijuana and cocaine — though he was only charged with a new firearm offense. Lil Wayne was previously convicted of a felony for gun possession in the state of New York, which could factor into his punishment this time around.

Both local and federal authorities reportedly searched lil Wayne's chartered plane on Dec. 23, 2019 upon arriving in Miami. They found the gold-plated pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition, and although it was illegal, they let him leave with his entourage at the time. He spent the holidays at his Florida home on Allison Island.

Nearly a full year later, Lil Wayne was charged in this case in mid-November, and could face up to 10 years in prison depending on how the proceedings go. He is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 28, again with Judge Williams.

According to The Herald, Lil Wayne's criminal history could be a factor in his sentencing, especially since it related to firearms once again. However, his acceptance of responsibility on this charge work in his favor, and sentencing guidelines could get him out of prison in one to two years, depending on Williams' ruling.

Additionally, Lil Wayne's defense attorney, Howard Srebnick, argued that the authorities' search of the plane last December was illegal from the start. He pointed out that the rapper "owned up" to possession of an illegal firearm in spite of this violation, and said that if this case had gone to a trial, he would have sought to suppress the gun as evidence.

As for the drugs, Lil Wayne reportedly told the judge that he was only taking daily medication for his epilepsy, and was not currently using any other substances. He also talked about his past, from growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana to dropping out of high school, completing his GED and becoming an international music star. Lil Wayne is due back in court to complete this case on Thursday, Jan. 28 2021.