Watch Lil Nas X Cover One of Dolly Parton’s Biggest Hits

Lil Nas X is stretching back over to the country lane, covering Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 hit “Jolene” during an appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge following the release of his debut album Montero. During the appearance, in which he also performed “Dead Right Now,” “That’s What I Want” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” off the new album, he delivered a stunning version of Parton’s song into a rhinestone-covered microphone.

The 22-year-old’s fans went wild for the cover, showing their support on social media. “Bro how you so good at all these types of singing tho,” one fan wrote. “U AND MILEY NEED TO DO THIS COVER TOGETHER,” a hopeful fan requested, referencing Miley Cyrus, who is Parton’s goddaughter and who collaborated with Lil Nas X on a song on Montero. “YOU’RE SO TALENTED I CAN’T,” someone else scream-tweeted at him.

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1440409267454939136?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While the Parton cover may seem out of the blue, Lil Nas X and Parton are mutual fans of each other. The country legend, 75, told Elle in 2019 that she had an opportunity to feature on Lil Nas X’s breakout hit “Old Town Road” but hopes instead to work with him on another project in the future.

“I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people,” she said. Lil Nas X released remixes of the track with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.’” She added, “I was so happy for him.”

After Lil Nas X posted a video of the “Jolene” cover on Instagram, Miley Cyrus commented, “When legends cover legends! 1st Dolly Parton?! And now YOU’RE covering me ?!?!?! ❤️💕❤️💕❤️ #DontLeaveYourKidsWithMiley.” Cyrus appears on Montero’s last track, called “Am I Dreaming.” The album is full of other cameos from legendary artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Doja Cat.

Releasing Montero was a vulnerable experience for Lil Nas X, he said. “I’m super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I’ve been working on for such a long time,” he told PEOPLE. “You’re getting a lot of stories about me. You’re getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they’re also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song.”