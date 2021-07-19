Lil Nas X Pokes Fun at Nike 'Satan Shoes' Court Trial

✖

Back in March, Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio to come out with a specialized pair of Nike Air Max 97s that were dubbed "Satan's Shoes." Since the shoes were not authorized by Nike, the company sued MSCHF as they said that the "Satan's Shoes" tricked their customers into believing that they were promoting satanism. Now, months later, Lil Nas X is facing trial amid this case, and he's making fun of the situation online, per NME.

The publication noted that the "Montero" singer has been producing content on TikTok and Twitter that makes light of the trial. He posted a message on Twitter, complete with photos that look similar to mugshots, in which he directed his fans to the "FreeLilNasX.com" site. In the days leading up to his trial date, which was set for Monday, Lil Nas X was posting videos on TikTok about the event. He joked in one, “The judge tomorrow when I try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail." Lil Nas X, whose full name is Montero Lamar Hill, also posted another video in which he is being forced by his record label to continue making TikTok videos even though this trial date is coming up.

In one of the rapper's other short videos, he appears in court and tries to dance through tears. He captioned the clip with, “When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label keeps telling you to make TikTok videos." When it comes to this trial, it isn't immediately clear why Lil Nas X has been named as a defendant. It is especially unclear given that Nike and MSCHF reached a settlement regarding this case in April.

This all began when MSCHF released 666 pairs of the Satan's Shoes, which were said to have contained a real droplet of blood on them. The shoes were released in collaboration with Lil Nas X for his single "Montero." Amid backlash to the sneakers, Nike said that they would be recalling them. The company also reached a settlement with MSCHF in April. Nike issued a statement that read, “As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation. If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.”