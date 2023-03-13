Lewis Pullman Is Spitting Image of His Famous Dad on Oscars Red Carpet

Lewis Pullman hit the Oscars Red Carpet on Sunday night, and the accomplished actor looked like the spitting image of his famous dad. The Top Gun: Maverick star donned a classic black suit with a ribbon tie instead of the traditional bow tie that many choose to sport. Notably, in photos from the big event, Pullman bears an uncanny resemblance to his dad, actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day, The Sinner).

Lewis was born on Jan. 29, 1993, in Los Angeles, California. His mother is Tamara Hurwitz, who married Bill Pullman in 1987. In addition to Lewis, the couple also shares a daughter Maesa Pullman — a singer-songwriter — and son Jack Pullman, a puppet-maker. Lewis, the youngest of his siblings, began acting about a decade ago, and had his feature-film debut in The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017), a western which starred his father. Since then he has gone on to star in a number of projects, including the aforementioned Top Gun sequel, which was nominated for multiple Academy Awards.

Ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, Lewis starred in Prime Video's acclaimed sci-fi drama Outer Range. In the series, Pullman plays Rhett Abbott, the bull-riding son of Josh Brolin's Royal Abbot. PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Lewis, in support of the show, and we asked if he had to practice the sport before filming. "I didn't get to do any bull riding," he confessed, then going on to shower praise on his stunt double, who handled all the action moments. "I sat on a bull and all that stuff with me in the pen is all real, but then I had an incredible stunt double, Dylan Hice, who was a total badass who was just taking all the hits for me. And then I got all the glory," he quipped. "It doesn't make any sense. I felt totally guilty about it."

Lewis continued, "I did a lot of research about what makes people ride bulls, because it's such an insane, extreme sport. I always say, it's like riding a bolt of lightning. And these guys who just will drive across the country, barely sleeping just to make it to the next tournament and just to ride, just to get those eight seconds, hopefully. You don't do it for the money, you do it because you love it. And it's not about if you're going to get hurt, it's about how bad you're going to get hurt. It was pretty phenomenal to get to hang with some of those guys. They're all really, really upstanding dudes."