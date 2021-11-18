‘The Sinner’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on USA Network

USA Network reveals there will be no more new mysteries for Detective Henry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) of The Sinner –– at least on its programming slate. TV Line reports the network has canceled the series after a four-season run. The finale, which the programmer is calling “a satisfying close to Ambrose’s journey,” is expected to air on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10/9c.

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” series creator Derek Simonds said in a statement. “[Universal Content Productions] and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

The first season, which debuted in 2017, featured Jessica Biel, an executive producer on the show who portrayed a struggling mother who seemingly stabs a man at random during a regular beach outing. Carrie Coon starred in the second installment in 2018. She played a member of a mysterious cult who was said to be the mother of an 11-year-old boy who was arrested on a murder charge. White Collar’s Matt Bomer played in Season 3, which aired in 2020. Bomer portrayed a prep school teacher who somehow wound up in a car accident with a much more evil backstory than expected. The final season, which opened on Oct. 13, follows a recently retired Ambrose who left for Hanover Island in northern Maine for some relaxation with his partner Sonya when he quickly finds another unexpected tragedy involving the daughter of a wealthy fishing family in the area. Orange Is the New Black‘s Alice Kremelberg joins the series for Season 4 as Percy Muldoon.

With the show leaving the network, it would seem USA has committed to its plans to scrap all original scripted content for unscripted reality content. Formerly the home of Burn Notice, Monk, Psych, Royal Pains, Suits and White Collar, viewers will now be left with options like America’s Big Deal, Chrisley Knows Best, Miz & Mrs. and Temptation Island.