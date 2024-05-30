Lenny Kravitz Reveals Surprising Detail About His Sex Life

Lenny Kravitz isn't giving anything up these days. According to the rockstar, he's been celibate for nearly a decade. The revelation came in an interview with The Guardian. Kravitz explained that he's not been in a serious relationship for nine years, noting he's been celibate as he awaits the right woman. "Yes. It's a spiritual thing." He says he'd love to be in a relationship now, but he thinks he might struggle. "I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live."

As for why he opted for that path, he says it's due to the sins of his father, who was a known cheater. In his memoir, he writes of overhearing his father on the phone talking to a woman, despite being married to his father. Kravtiz realized his father was having an affair. The affair was one of many his father had. He was devastated by the discovery, and confronted his father about it. His father replied that he'd end up doing the same thing, which Kravitz did.

"He became right," Kravitz said. "After the marriage [to Lisa Bonet, whom he divorced in 1991], I became more like him. I was becoming a player." How did you feel about it? "I didn't like it. I didn't want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years." How did you tackle it? "By taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over."

Kravitz and Bonet share a daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz. They remain close friends and co-parents. He credits Bonet for helping mold him into the man he is now.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," he told PEOPLE in his 2024 cover story.