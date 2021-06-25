'Leave Britney Alone' Viral Star Speaks out After Britney Spears Conservatorship Testimony

✖

Britney Spears gave a devastating testimony on Thursday during her conservatorship trial, revealing just how much of a nightmare her life has been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day."

Since the revelations from her testimony, many connected to Spears' career have spoken out in her favor, like Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton. The latest is internet personality, Chris Crocker, who went viral in 2007 with his "Leave Britney Alone" video. Crocker posted a video on TikTok addressing her testimony after many requests from followers to comment, pointing out that it was important that Britney was heard.

"I don’t feel it’s my place to speak on it," Crocker explained. "I feel like today is about Britney being able to be heard and what she wants to say and her getting her freedom and her happiness back. It’s not about what I or anyone else has to say. It’s about Britney’s voice being heard, and that’s what I’m so happy about is she gets to be heard, no one has to speak for her. And I think all we all want is for Britney’s voice to be heard and for her to have her freedoms because that’s what she deserves."

Crocker went into greater length on Instagram. "What’s happening now has nothing to do with if I was right or if Perez Hilton was wrong at the time," he said. "We’ve all made mistakes in this. I don’t think one person, the same way a lot of you are saying, 'you should’ve listened to me,' that means we’re all guilty of something in this. And the bottom line is now, hopefully, that everyone’s to a point…the point is that, now, hopefully, as a society, we’re all able to be aware of where things are at, and that’s what’s important, not trying to retroactively clap or persecute other people."

During her testimony, Spears revealed that her father Jamie Spears, who has been in charge of her conservatorship for the last 13 years, was abusive and likened her situation to sex trafficking, claiming that he "loved every minute of it." She said of Jamie, "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent."

Spears also detailed forced rehab stays, not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and being overprescribed lithium against her will. "I'm not lying. I just want my life back and it's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears continued. It had been "a long time since I've owned my money, and it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested again."