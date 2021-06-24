Justin Timberlake's Reaction to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony Isn't Going Over Well

By BreAnna Bell

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of Britney Spears amid her complicated conservatorship hearing, but Britney's fans aren't buying the star's words. The former NSYNC member went to Twitter, publicly sending out a few well-wishes for his ex as she reveals for the first time the toll being in the legal conservatorship with her father has taken on her personal life and career.

"No one should ever be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for," he wrote, before adding, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Many Britney supporters are saying Timberlake's change of heart isn't genuine, but instead reads as hypocrisy considering the damage he did to her career after their nasty breakup. "You exploited her for your own gain, and are doing it here again today," this user tweeted.  

prevnext

"You kinda owe her," someone shared. The two celebrities were largely regarded as "relationship goals" during their courtship, kicking each person's fame up another notch. But, it all went downhill for Britney very quickly after Timberlake accused her of cheating after they split. 

prevnext

"We don't forget how your behavior is also to blame," this person said, referencing the many attacks on Britney's character as a teenager.

prevnext

"You played a role in this too," this person said, reflecting the general opinion of numerous Britney fans. "you're not a hero just because you're talking about this now to get some good press."

prevnext

Some NSYNC fans are still bitter over Timberlake's departure from the group to be a solo artist, saying that he "abandoned" Britney like he left his group. 

prevnext
0comments

It's not all bad for Justin. There are more than a few of his supporters standing up for him in the comments.

prev
Start the Conversation

of