Justin Timberlake's Reaction to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony Isn't Going Over Well
Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of Britney Spears amid her complicated conservatorship hearing, but Britney's fans aren't buying the star's words. The former NSYNC member went to Twitter, publicly sending out a few well-wishes for his ex as she reveals for the first time the toll being in the legal conservatorship with her father has taken on her personal life and career.
"No one should ever be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for," he wrote, before adding, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."
After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.
Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.
No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021
Many Britney supporters are saying Timberlake's change of heart isn't genuine, but instead reads as hypocrisy considering the damage he did to her career after their nasty breakup. "You exploited her for your own gain, and are doing it here again today," this user tweeted.
You exploited her for your own gain, and are doing it here again today. Also with the insinuation that she did something bad, maybe supporting her privately is best.— Diane Bambace (@The_OG_DAB) June 24, 2021
"You kinda owe her," someone shared. The two celebrities were largely regarded as "relationship goals" during their courtship, kicking each person's fame up another notch. But, it all went downhill for Britney very quickly after Timberlake accused her of cheating after they split.
you kinda owe her.
you two together made you both household names, then you did her dirty and contributed to what happened to her.
don’t know if I would speak on this if I were in your shoes....— Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) June 24, 2021
"We don't forget how your behavior is also to blame," this person said, referencing the many attacks on Britney's character as a teenager.
Some of us have been supporting Britney the entire time, not slut shaming her, dragging her in your music for clout and only speaking up once you realised your frat boy behaviour is no longer “cute”.
We see you. We don’t forget how your behaviour is also to blame.— Leigh Van Bryan (@LeighBryan) June 24, 2021
"You played a role in this too," this person said, reflecting the general opinion of numerous Britney fans. "you're not a hero just because you're talking about this now to get some good press."
You played a role in this too you’re not a hero just because you’re talking about this now to get some good press and be painted as a hero. We see what you’re trying to do— ⚔️ZELDA BOTW 2 STAN⚔️ (@hussi_maraj) June 24, 2021
Some NSYNC fans are still bitter over Timberlake's departure from the group to be a solo artist, saying that he "abandoned" Britney like he left his group.
You knew what she was going through when you were with her, you chose abandoned her like you abandoned *NSYNC. You wanted to get ahead in the industry. Don’t think we forgot…— Laqueta L Taylor (@LQuetataylor) June 24, 2021
It's not all bad for Justin. There are more than a few of his supporters standing up for him in the comments.
Thanks Justin and I’m sorry so many of our fans have been giving you a hard time and they don’t know your side of everything. But you’re also right this was like 20 years ago and both of you moved on so I wish some of her fans would too— carol (@carolki13) June 24, 2021