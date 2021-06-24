Justin Timberlake's Reaction to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony Isn't Going Over Well

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of Britney Spears amid her complicated conservatorship hearing, but Britney's fans aren't buying the star's words. The former NSYNC member went to Twitter, publicly sending out a few well-wishes for his ex as she reveals for the first time the toll being in the legal conservatorship with her father has taken on her personal life and career.

"No one should ever be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for," he wrote, before adding, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."