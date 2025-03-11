Lauren Graham Accidentally Reveals Father of ‘Parenthood’ Co-Star Mae Whitman’s Baby

Oops! Lauren Graham may have just accidentally revealed the father of Mae Whitman’s child.

Graham, who played Whitman’s mom on Parenthood, identified Carlos Valdes, 35, as the father of her on-screen daughter’s 6-month-old son Miles during the Monday, March 10 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Recalling the “last time” she saw Whitman, 36, the Gilmore Girls alum, 57, told Shepard, “They’re in New York now. Carlos, her baby daddy, is on Broadway in Hadestown, which I feel happy to plug because he’s fantastic in it — Carlos Valdes.”

“So they’re in New York for the next while, and then she got this job in Ireland,” Graham continued. “So she’s in Ireland with the baby.” Graham also praised Valdes, who starred opposite Whitman in 2023’s Up Here, as “really great.”

Neither Valdes nor Whitman have spoken publicly about their relationship, and when the Arrested Development alum announced she was expecting her first child in May 2024, she did not mention the baby’s paternity.

Graham was a part of Whitman’s big baby announcement, as the mom-to-be debuted her baby bump while reuniting with her Parenthood mom and their other co-star Miles Heizer on Instagram. “not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!” she captioned the snap at the time. “can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”

In August 2024, Whitman gave birth, sharing news of son Miles’ arrival on Instagram. “From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted,” she wrote. “He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles [Heizer]).”

Writing that she and the baby’s father were “infinitely grateful” their son “chose us as his parents,” the DUFF actress thanked everyone involved in the birth “for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace and to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support.” She concluded, “We love you! We’re so happy!”