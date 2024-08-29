Mae Whitman Gives Birth and Pays Tribute to 'Parenthood' Co-Star With Her Newborn's Name

Mae Whitman is officially a mom! Referencing Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's recent baby news in a Wednesday, Aug. 28 Instagram post, the Parenthood star, 36, announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named after her co-star Miles Heizer.

"Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles," she wrote alongside a sweet image of her newborn gripping her finger. "From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted."

Whitman went on to write that little Miles "is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he's our best friend," adding that he's "pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles [Heizer]." Whitman and Heizer co-starred as siblings Amber and Andrew "Drew" Holt on NBC's Parenthood, which aired for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. The series was created by Friday Night Lights' Jason Katims and based on Ron Howard's 1989 film of the same name.

Whitman has remained close to her Parenthood family in the years since the series came to an end. When she revealed that she was expecting her first baby in a May Instagram post, she shared a carousel of photos from her time on Parenthood, including photos with her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, and Heizer from the time when her character was pregnant in Season 6.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year," she wrote. "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

In announcing Miles' birth, Whitman concluded her Wednesday post by writing, "We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents. thank you to @kaiserbente and @carynfieldsand everyone at @moxiebirth and @huntingtonhospital for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace and to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We're so happy!"

News of Miles' arrival sparked plenty of congratulations from Whitman's Hollywood friends and former costars. Matthew Lillard commented, "blessings on your head my friend! Welcome to the club," with Kristen Bell writing, "Bb I'm so proud for you." AnnaSophia Robb added, "Welcome to the world Miles! Congratulations Mama!!!" Robbie Amell, Martina McBride, Christina Hendricks, and more also congratulated the new mom.