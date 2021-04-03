Lauren Graham Calls out 'Parenthood' Co-Star Dax Shepard for 'Massive' Issue

✖

Lauren Graham is starring in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, but that doesn't mean she doesn't want to talk about her previous work as well. Graham stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and shared a hilarious anecdote about her Parenthood costar, Dax Shepard. Graham and Shepard played siblings Sarah and Crosby Braverman for six seasons of the NBC drama, and now they're neighbors in real life as well. Graham lovingly roasted Shepard to Kimmel, pointing out a "massive" oddity on Shepard's property.

"He has this thing that I assumed was just for these times, which is the most massive band tour bus you’ve ever seen," Graham revealed. "I pass this every day and I’m like, 'Gosh, when are they going to get rid of the bus?'" However, she soon learned that Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, had a more permanent plan in mind for the bus. "They’re never getting rid of it, Jimmy. He bought that," Graham quipped.

While they aren't next-door neighbors, Shepard and Graham do live in the same neighborhood in Los Angeles. "The way we’re situated, I pass him all the time," Graham explained. "It’s a beautiful house." However, she admitted that Shepard's take on lawn decor wasn't exactly to her taste. "He basically took what others might consider to be the front lawn and turned it into a massive driveway for all his cars," Graham said. She jokingly admitted that she "gave up" on Shepard years ago. "He rides around topless on a motorcycle. You have to just love him. He’s my brother."

It's no surprise that Shepard is a serious gearhead, as he's co-hosting the MotorTrend series Top Gear America, a riff on the classic UK car challenge show, alongside Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovington. The trio spoke to PopCulture in February, explaining how their more streamlined show would differ from the British predecessor.

"You know, from my point of view, what's great about the many iterations is watching how the hosts interact and what their true relationship is," Shepard told PopCulture. "I find that really intriguing in the show. And so for us interacting with audiences and stuff, to me just felt like giving up real estate that I would way rather explore between the three of us and see us interact with each other and how we feel about one another. That seems to me more intriguing than interacting with strangers or guests, which is not to say that there won't be guests or anything like that. I don't know what the future holds, but I'm grateful we didn't do a studio audience."

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.