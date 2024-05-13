Mae Whitman Reveals Pregnancy With Help From 'Parenthood' TV Mom Lauren Graham

Mae Whitman is going to be a mom! The actress just revealed her big pregnancy news, on social media, and she got some help from Lauren Graham, who played her TV mom on Parenthood.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 12 — Mother's Day — Whitman shared a belly-baring photo, debuting her baby bump for the first time. "Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year," she wrote in a caption on the post, which also features Graham and Miles Heizer, who played Whitman's on-screen brother on Parenthood. "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"

In addition to the new photo, Whitman also shared a few throwback pics from Parenthood when her character, Amber Holt, was pregnant. Both Graham and Heizer are seen in those images as well.

Many of Whitman's friends, followers, and peers have since commented on her post, with actor Robbie Amell exclaiming, "Holy s—!!! Congratulations!!!" Melanie Lynskey wrote, "Oh my gosh congratulations beautiful!!!!" Whitman's Good Girls co-star, and on-screen sister, Christina Hendricks added, "I'm so happy for you."

At this time, it is unclear how far along Whitman is in her pregnancy, or when is her due date.