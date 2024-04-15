Latest Updates on Death of 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Star Cole Brings Plenty

Foul play is not suspected in the death of the '1923' actor, who was reporting missing in Kansas last month following his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident.

New details have emerged in the death of 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty. Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead in Johnson County, Kansas on April 5 after he went missing the week prior amid a police investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident. He was 27.

After the actor, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spinoff show, was found dead in a wooded area near an unoccupied vehicle, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that "there is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty." Brings Plenty's cause of death has not been disclosed at this time, but the sheriff's office said "detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner's Office have been working diligently with the Lawrence Police Department and the Brings Plenty family."

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brings Plenty was found dead days after family reported him missing after authorities named him a suspect in a domestic violence case. The Lawrence Police Department said it had "submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence," adding that they "identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies."

Although details of the incident remain unclear, police said they responded to a 911 call reporting a woman screaming for help on Mach 31. The suspect fled the scene before they arrived. Traffic cameras showed Brings Plenty "leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway" in a white, 2005 Ford Explorer SUV. However, Brings Plenty's family has said the actor wasn't "on the run" and have encouraged people to refrain from "making assumptions."

"We don't know--FOR A FACT--that Cole was involved in the incident that he is alleged to have been a part of. We don't know-FOR A FACT-that Cole was behind the wheel or in his 2005 Ford Explorer when cameras caught it leaving Lawrence, KS, on U.S. 59," his uncle wrote on Instagram. "We know-FOR A FACT-that Cole would NOT go 'on the run' in ANY SITUATION. It is not in his character, despite what people think or say. It isn't worth it, and he would know that. It is important for everyone to refrain from making assumptions or speculating in any situation."

Brings Plenty was best known for his appearance in 1923, the actor taking on the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in two episodes of the Taylor Sheridan series. He also appeared on The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger and Into The Wild Frontier.