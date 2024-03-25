'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie Smith Claims He Was 'Kicked Off' a Plane

Yellowstone star Forrie Smith claims he was "kicked off" a plane for refusing to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a mask. The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram Saturday to share his story, saying he was removed from the plane in Houston, Texas after being accused of being "drunk."

"You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face. But you know what, I can't say face to face what I want," Smith began his video. "Like, I just got kicked off a plane in ... where the hell am I at? ... Houston, Texas, because I told them that I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on."

Smith said in the clip that he had "been drinking," adding, "I've been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah, I've been drinking. I ain't drunk." He continued, "But they threw me off the plane because I'm drunk. Because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls-t this is. I just told them I didn't feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody who had to wear a mask and I'm off a plane." The video then cuts off Smith mid-sentence. The actor captioned his post, "You need to hear this story. #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv."

Smith, who plays Dutton Ranch ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, made his debut on the Paramount drama's first season before being promoted to a member of the main cast in Season 3. In 2022, Smith revealed on social media that he would not be attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I want to apologize to y'all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards," Smith said on Instagram at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean no offense to anyone. I'm not vaccinated, and it's a requirement to be vaccinated." The performer noted that he "will not" get vaccinated in the future, adding, "I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities... It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff. Whatever."