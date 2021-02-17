Larsa Pippen Claims the Kardashians 'Value Men Over Friends' in Scathing Admission

✖

Larsa Pippen is getting real when it comes to her fallout with the Kardashian family. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians family friend, 46, opened up about the end of their relationship during Saturday's episode of Hollywood Unlocked, claiming that the Kardashian sisters "value men over friends."

"I don’t know if you call it 'betrayed,'" the Real Housewives of Miami alum said of the end of her friendship with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. "Things happened… and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue or issues. We had a falling out … but I'm not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then … karma’s a b—."

She continued that she is typically known for having "the best vibes," shadily adding, "Some people value men over friends." Pippen said she learned after the end of her friendship with the Kardashians that "people that you go to bat for, don’t expect will go to bat for you," adding, "I had to learn that the hard way because I was a very loyal friend."

Speculation that Pippen and Kim were no longer speaking came over the summer when they unfollowed one another on Instagram. The estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen spilled what had happened during a November 2020 episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, saying that she blocked Kim's husband, rapper Kanye West after he began calling her at all hours.

"Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that,'" Pippen said at the time, alleging that all the Kardashians took his side in the resulting backlash. "If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f—? Should I give a f—?" she asked. "I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them."

She also denied rumors that speculated she hooked up with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, amid his numerous cheating scandals. "It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe's life," she said. "Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality. My personality is all about love and support and I’ve been there with them through everything."