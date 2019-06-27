‘JAG’ Picked up by WGN America, Debuting With Two-Day Marathon

JAG fans better set their DVRs for WGN America, because the network just announced it’s picking up the beloved military drama.

The procedural series is set to premiere with a two-day JAG of July marathon on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 starting at 9 a.m. ET. Following its network debut, JAG will air on WGN America every weekday for two hours, starting at 4 p.m. ET, with the exception of Wednesdays, which will run until 12 a.m. ET.

All 10 seasons of the series will air in chronological order, allowing for fans to brush up on the series and making WGN America the sole cable network where audiences can watch.

Those watching for the first time will get to know the elite wing of officers trained as lawyers who investigate, prosecute and defend those accused of military crimes. Starring David James Elliott (Trumbo) as the resourceful Navy lawyer and officer Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. and Catherine Bell (Bruce Almighty) as his equally savvy partner Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie, the two travel the globe together while investigating and prosecuting crimes and acts of terrorism and espionage related to the Navy and Marines.

Together, Harm and Mac use their intelligence and determination to uncover the mysteries behind cases involving murder, treason, terrorism and other military crimes in the Navy’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps. Also working alongside them is Lieutenant Bud Roberts (Patrick Labyorteaux), a former law clerk turned attorney, and Commander Sturgis Turner (Scott Lawrence), Harm’s friend at the Naval Academy.

Produced by Belisarius Productions in association with Paramount Television for CBS, JAG was created and executive produced by Donald P. Bellisario. It originally started on NBC for its first season then moved to CBS for season 2 through 10 from 1995 to 2005.

NCIS: Los Angeles fans were delighted to see Elliott and Bell reunite on the JAG spinoff in April for a mini JAG reunion. NCIS: Los Angeles will return in the fall in its familiar 9 p.m. ET timeslot on CBS while JAG fans keep their fingers crossed for a reboot.