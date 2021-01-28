Larry King's Wife Reveals Legendary Anchorman's Cause of Death

✖

Larry King passed away on Saturday at the age of 87, and now his estranged wife Shawn Southwick has revealed the legendary anchorman's cause of death. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Southwick stated that King died of an "infection" that was "sepsis." She added, "He was finally ready to go, I will tell you that." King had recently beat the coronavirus, and there had been speculation that this could have been related to his death, but the new information from Southwick contradicts those theories.

"You know, he never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word Covid, all of our hearts just sank," she said. "But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily." Southwick went on to share that she spoke with King on a video call before his death. The couple's two sons, Cannon and Chance, were present as well, and she shared that King told them all he loved them, before later passing away.

"The one message that he wanted to make sure I heard was, 'I love you, take care of the boys.'"https://t.co/tT0o2UKSGh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 28, 2021

Following King's death, his sons released a joint statement, confirming the news and memorializing the iconic TV host. "We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad,'" said Larry King, Jr., Chance and Cannon. "He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined."

"He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives," the statement continued. "The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years."