Larry King's three sons — Larry King, Jr., Chance King and Cannon King — have broken their silence on their dad's death. Larry Jr., King's son with his second wife Annette Kaye, joined brothers Cannon and Chance, whose mother is King's seventh wife Shawn Southwick King, and released a poignant statement on the broadcast legend's death. The trio, who spoke on behalf of the extended King family, expressed that they were "heartbroken" over King's death, as they called him "an amazing father."

"The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad,' the men said. "He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend."

They then added that they would "miss him every single day" and that they are "So thankful" and "touched" by all the tribute they've seen about their father, who was best known for his long-running CNN show Larry King Live. The King sons also asked fans and friends to donate to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS for "the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years."

The sons did not reveal King's cause of death in the statement, but he was reportedly hospitalized for COVID-19 in early January. However, he's also been plagued with heart issues, as well as other problems in recent years. The initial death announcement did not clarify King's cause of death, either. The statement, which King's digital network Ora Media published, simply said the Larry King Now host died Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, located in Los Angeles.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the announcement read. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."