Lamar Odom Shades Tristan Thompson Following Argument in Khloe Kardashian's Comments

Lamar Odom recently shaded Tristan Thompson on social media, following the pair's argument in Khloe Kardashian's Instagram comments. Odom took to Twitter to retweet a compilation video of NBA players laughing and smiling, which he seems to have meant as a slight the Cleveland Cavs player. "NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom," the original poster wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a sultry photo of herself on Instagram, which garnered the attention of Odom, who referred to her as a "hottie" in the comments. Thompson was not a fan of this and fired back. "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," he wrote. Kardashian does not appear to have publicly commented on the war of words between her two exes.

NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom pic.twitter.com/GgIngzUBsh — 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) July 10, 2021

Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 and endured a rocky relationship together until their divorce was finalized in 2016. They had initially split in 2013, but decided to try to work things out, ultimately going their separate ways three years later. She would later go on to date Thompson, with whom she shares one child: daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian endured a public cheating scandal with Thompson, as he was alleged to have been cheating on her in 2017, and then again after their daughter was born. The second cheating scandal saw Thompson alleged to be having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend for many years. Woods, however, denied that she had an affair with Thompson, telling Jade Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show that she was partying with friends and ended up at Thompson's house, but did not have a sexual encounter with him.

Kardashian and Thompson eventually rekindled their romance and began dating again. More recently, the pair have been reported to have split up again, after it was alleged that Thompson cheated. One of the basketball player's alleged ex's, Sydney Chase, has claimed that they had a sexual relationship while he was with Kardashian.

While Thompson had either denied or not acknowledged cheating allegations, Odom has been more open about his shortcomings in their marriage. He even went so far as to share some dark stories of times that his substance abuse issues caused them major problems. At one point, he was on such a downward spiral that Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner found him drinking and doing drugs with two escorts at a hotel.