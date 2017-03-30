Lamar Odom Makes a Shocking Confession About His Marriage to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has admitted to engaging in multiple affairs during his four year marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

“If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women,” Odom told Us Weekly. “That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.”

Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The basketball player also discussed his drug use, which he admitted was happening while he was married.

“I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f–k it. Around two years before we split up, I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I,” he said. “The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me.”

“[Khloe] knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice,” he added. “I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.”

In 2015, Kardashian put their divorce on hold to be by Odom’s side after he was found unconscious in a brothel.

“She was the first thing I saw. She said, ‘Hi, Mookah.’ ‘Mookah’ is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn’t dead,” he recalled. “She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, ‘Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever?’ It was scary s–t. Faith got me through.”

