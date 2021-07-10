Lamar Odom Gets Flirty With Ex Khloe Kardashian on Bikini Shower Snapshot, and Tristan Thompson Gets Furious

✖

Lamar Odom still has flirty eyes for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The former NBA star left a comment underneath Kardashian's latest photo on Instagram proving as such. "Hottie," he beamed, adding a slew of heart eyes and fire emojis. The message not only caught the attention of Kardashian and all of her fans, but it also seemed to anger Tristan Thompson.

Thompson was also spotted in Khloe's comments sending heart eyes as he's been caught on a flirting spree, reportedly in the hopes to win Khloe back after their latest breakup. Upon seeing Odom's pla. for the Kardashian in her comments, Tristan sent the ex-Laker a short warning. "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," he wrote, adding a couple shrugging emojis.

Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after dating for just nine months. Their marriage began to dissolve in 2013 after Odom found himself caught up in cheating rumors and earning a DUI before enrolling himself in rehab. Khloe filed for divorce before the end of the year. Though, the couple paused their separation process in 2015 when Odom suffered a nearly fatal drug overdose, leaving him comatose for a brief amount of time. They ended up closing their divorce in 2016. Sadly, the two don't have much of a relationship anymore, which was hard for Odom to accept. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me," he shared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love, That’s genuine,” the athlete admitted. “You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life.”

Odom recently went through another tough break in his love life after breaking off his engagement to fiancée Sabrina Parr. “Talking about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons,” he said on The Real at the time. “I used to really like, take her word for everything, and she was like, really lying to me the whole time … [Sabrina] was very deceitful.”