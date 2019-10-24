Khloe Kardashian Confesses She Misses Ex Lamar Odom ‘All the Time’

Khloé Kardashian has Lamar Odom on her mind in a new sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality television star is seemingly thinking of reuniting with her former NBA player ex-husband in a new clip from Sunday’s episode of the E! series. The clip shows Kardashian telling her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian that Odom had reached out to catch up with her.

“I miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him,” the Revenge Body star said in the clip. “So, he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.’ He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’”

Kim says it might be a good idea for her sister to get closure from her past marriage, though Kourtney think it might not be the best choice.

Watch the video, released by E! News, here.

Khloé also said she has regrets from how she handled the split with her ex, along with his overdose.

“I always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” she said. “Once I saw that he, you know, wasn’t in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go.”

While she says she has “never though twice” about the reasons why she stopped talking to the Dancing With the Stars alum, she said in a confessional that having a “decent, nice conversation with Lamar” could be a good thing.

“I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him,” Kardashian expresses to the KUWTK camera. We will have to wait and see what she decides to do.

The Good American creator and Odom got married in 2009. She first filed for divorce in 2013 but withdrew the request following his near-fatal overdose in October 2015. She stayed with him through his recovery and finalized the divorce in December 2016.

Odom has been open about his desire to make things right with Khloé following their tumultuous breakup.

“I’m just a different man now,” he told Us Weekly in May. “You know what’s so crazy that you say that because I remember when I came out of the coma and I moved into the house in Calabasas in the same housing community that she lives in. Because I was still damn near fried or just basically getting over being fried, I didn’t even know how to show her that I was empathetic, you know what I’m saying, and sorry and that I still loved her. I didn’t know how to go about it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!