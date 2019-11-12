Lamar Odom’s Son Slams Him for Surprise Engagement to Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom’s son does not approve of dad Lamar Odom‘s surprise engagement to girlfriend of three months, Sabrina Parr. Lamar Morales Odom, 17, who Odom shares with ex Liza Morales, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment that he had to find out about the engagement on social media, just like everyone else.

Odom, 40, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Parr with a big diamond ring and introducing her as his “new fiancé!!”

“Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!,” Odom wrote.

But in the comments section, Lamar Jr. slammed his father for the way he handled the news, as reported by Hollywood Life.

“Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar Jr. wrote. “knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom.

Although Lamar Jr. doesn’t share photos with his dad very often on social media, he and sister Destiny, 21, did attend a Dancing With the Stars taping before Odom was voted out during Season 28 this fall.

Odom and Parr were first spotted kissing in early August, with the former NBA player referring to Parr as his “woman” in an enthusiastic post on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

“‘It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” he wrote. “It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.’ — MALCOM X,” he wrote, tagging Parr and adding the hashtag “#blackroyalty.”

Some saw that post as a dig at his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, who he was married to from 2009 to 2016, but he insisted he was not dissing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Im (sic) a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

“I am just PRO love,” he connoted. “Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

He concluded by crediting Parr with changing his life. “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks [Sabrina Parr] for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset.”

