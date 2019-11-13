Lamar Odom’s Son Speaks out After Ripping His Dad’s Engagement on Instagram: ‘I Was Hurt and Caught off Guard’

Lamar Odom’s son is speaking out after his harsh words to his father’s engagement. The Dancing With the Stars alum stunned fans, and apparently some family members, Monday night after announcing his engagement to Sabrina Parr on Instagram.

“Introducing my new fiancé,” he announced on Instagram on Monday night, alongside a photo of him posing with his future wife. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” While many of the former NBA star’s famous friends and loved ones responded to the news with positive messages, his son Lamar Morales-Odom Jr., 17, shared a surprising response to the news in the comments section.

“Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar Jr. wrote. “knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom,” he wrote.

The teenager then returned to social media Tuesday morning with a throwback photo of himself and his sister with their famous father. In the caption of the post, Morales-Odom Jr. clarified his comments.

“Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off guard,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man.”

“I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him,” he ended the post.

Odom’s daughter Destiny has not commented on her father’s engagement publicly yet. A source told E! News that the basketball star kept the news of his engagement private and only shared it with Nene Leakes and her husband, Greg Leakes.

“Lamar, Sabrina, Nene Leakes and her husband are currently celebrating the engagement at Prime 112 in Miami,” the insider previously said. “The group enjoyed dinner and desert and a champagne toast is going to happen shortly.”

Odom and Parr announced their engagement nearly three months since they were first romantically linked to one another. They made their relationship Instagram official shortly after they were first spotted together. This marks the NBA legend’s second marriage. He was previously married to Khloé Kardashian in 2009 and finalized their divorce at 2016.