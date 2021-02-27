Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Unharmed After Dog Walker Shooting

✖

Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs have been returned safe and sound. A woman dropped off the dogs at the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station at around 6:00 p.m. on Friday night. According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, the woman was "uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday's violent attack. It has not been made public how the dogs were in her possession.

On Wednesday night, Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot four times in the chest while walking the "Shallow" singer's three dogs. Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustavo, were taken while the other, Miss Asia, ran away after the attack and was recovered by police on Wednesday night.