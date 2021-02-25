✖

Lady Gaga is in search of her two stolen french bulldogs Koji and Gustav, and is offering a $500,000 reward for their safe return, no questions asked. "Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward," sources close to the Grammy and Academy Award winner said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, all three dogs were out for a walk with Gaga's dogwalker in West Hollywood when an unknown man shot the walker and stole two of the dogs before fleeing the scene on Wednesday night. Gaga's bodyguard recovered one of the dogs, a black female named Asia. The walker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Sources close to the singer say he's "recovering well." Police are searching for the shooter, who they claim used a semiautomatic weapon and fled the scene in a white car. The case has been assigned to the department's robbery-homicide division.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The multi-hyphenate shared a photo with her dogs as she updated her followers on her quarantine life. "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups," she said. "I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok."

The singer also recently performed the National Anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January alongside Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, who sang "Amazing Grace." She shared a photo of herself as she stood on stage between the new President and Vice President Kamala Harris on her Instagram. "Love my two heroes Mr. President Biden and Madame Vice President Harris and your wonderful families. Thank you for your bravery and kindness," she wrote in the caption.