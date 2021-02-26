Lady Gaga Dog Walker Breaks His Silence After Being Shot by Dognapper

✖

The dog walker for Lady Gaga is expected to make a full recovery after being shot by dognappers who stole two of Gaga's French bulldogs. The family of Ryan Fischer told TMZ, "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

The family also sent to message to Gaga. "Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset," the family said. "Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."

Fischer was shot while walking Gaga's three French bulldogs in Hollywood Wednesday night. The dognappers made off with two of the dogs while Fischer was fighting for his life. Gaga's bodyguard was able to retrieve one of the dogs, a black female named Asia. Fischer was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and sources said he was "recovering well."

Dr. Fred Pescatore, a friend and former client of Fischer's, told PEOPLE he is "very laid back," "easygoing, personable, inquisitive" and loved by everyone who met him. "There's nothing negative about that man," Pescatore said. He also talked about how he loves Gaga's dogs, stating, "He's just amazing with them. He cares. They're like his children. He's very in tune with the dogs' needs. He would do anything for them, anything."

Police have yet to name any suspects but it's believed the attack was a targeted hit on Gaga's dogs for ransom. Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return. "Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward," sources close to the Grammy and Academy Award winner said.

Gaga normally shares photos of her dogs on Instagram. In a March 2020 post, the A Star is Born actress shared a photo with her three dogs while writing, "I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have [COVID-19]. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.