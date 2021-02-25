Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot by Thieves Who Stole 2 of Her Dogs

✖

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French Bulldogs were stolen in an incident on Wednesday night, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources say that the dog walker was out with three of the singer's bulldogs in Hollywood just before 10 p.m. when they were accosted by at least one gunman and possibly more.

The dog walker was shot and the gunman left with two of the dogs. The third dog reportedly ran away but was later recovered, and Gaga's bodyguard was seen picking up the third dog. The condition of the dog walker is unknown. It is also unclear whether the dogs were targeted because they belong to Gaga, as French Bulldogs are an in-demand and expensive breed. Sources say that it is possible the gunman did not know the dogs belong to the singer. The gunman has not yet been apprehended.

The Daily Mail reports that the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot four times in the chest by two men and was transported to the hospital in "grave" condition. Gaga's dogs are named Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo and Koji and Gustavo were reportedly the two dogs that were taken. Gaga is currently in Italy.

Grazia reports that the Oscar winner is in the country to film her upcoming movie, Gucci, which begins shooting in March. The movie is based upon Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, which tells the story of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who was accused of planning the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, grandson of Gucci's founder Guccio Gucci.

Other cast members include Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino. Maurizio Gucci will be played by Adam Driver and the film will be directed by Ridley Scott. Gaga's last film was 2018's A Star Is Born, in which she starred alongside Bradlely Cooper. The singer won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the film's standout song "Shallow."