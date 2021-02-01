Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters Can’t Handle These Metallic Bikini Shots

Lady Gaga hit the beach in Miami on Wednesday, and the pop star made sure to flaunt her fabulous figure in a tiny metallic bikini, sharing several shots of the barely-there ensemble on Instagram.

Along with her bikini, the singer accessorized with strappy sandals, some serious bling and a sheer black shawl with gold embellishments.

“From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami!” Gaga captioned one snap. “#beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!”

In another image, the pop star shows off her backside as she gazes at the water, writing, “Call me Princess Peach.”

Gaga is currently living her best life, as she has resumed her Joanne World Tour after postponing the European leg of the tour due to her fibromyalgia pain. Gaga is playing shows in Florida this week and took the opportunity to hit the beach, despite the slightly overcast weather.

