Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are reportedly engaged, Us Weekly shares.

A source told the outlet that the pair secretly got engaged over the summer, with Carino asking the singer’s father for permission to marry her. Due to Gaga’s health issues, the pair is holding off on a wedding for now and focusing on the star’s recovery.

Gaga recently opened up to fans about her struggles with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes debilitating pain. The singer recently postponed the European leg of her Joanne world tour after she was hospitalized prior to her Rock in Rio performance in Brazil.

The star and CAA talent agent have been dating since at least early this year, with the duo sparking romance rumors after they were seen kissing ahead of Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime performance in February.

The duo has kept their romance relatively private, although Gaga recently gave Carino a sweet shoutout during a concert, Harper’s Bazaar shares.

“The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall,” she said onstage.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, but the pair split in 2016 after five years together. Carino was previously linked to The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ladygaga