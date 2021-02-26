Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence After Her Dogs Are Stolen and Dog Walker Is Shot

✖

Lady Gaga called her dog walker and close friend Ryan Fischer "forever a hero" in her first public statement since Fischer was shot by two suspects while walking the singer's beloved French bulldogs. The suspects escaped with Koji and Gustav, and Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to their recovery. The crime happened on Wednesday night on Santa Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," Gaga wrote, adding photos of the two dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us." Gaga later published a second tweet, in which she praised Fischer. "If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," the "Born This Way" singer wrote. "I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

Surveillance footage from the scene of the crime shows a light-colored sedan pull up to Fischer and the dogs. At least two people rushed out of the vehicle, including one who pulled a gun. Gunshots were heard, and Fischer is seen falling backward. Fischer is still in the hospital and started breathing on his own. "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," Fischer's family said in a statement to TMZ. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

His family also thanked Gaga for "nothing but non-stop love and concern" for Fischer and his family from the beginning. "Ryan loves Gustav and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return," they said. Gaga's team previously announced the $500,000 reward earlier Friday.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.