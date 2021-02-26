Lady Gaga's Dogs: Neighbors' Surveillance Footage Shows Last Moments Before Shooting, Robbery

✖

The Los Angeles Police Department obtained shocking surveillance footage that captures the moment two people attacked Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, then ran off with the A Star Is Born singer's two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji. The footage was captured by a neighbor's home surveillance camera on Wednesday night. Fischer was walking the two dogs along Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood when he was attacked. Gaga is reportedly "devastated" by the crime, and offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to her dogs' recovery.

The video shows a light-colored sedan stop by Fischer, and then at least two people rush out. The victim is heard yelling, "No, no" during the struggle. One suspect restrained Fischer while the other pulled out a gun. Gunshots are heard as Fischer was seen falling backward. While the men run to the vehicle, Fischer is heard pleading for help. He yelled that he was shot in the chest and two dogs were stolen. Gaga's third dog, Asia, escaped capture and was found by police, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"We heard blood-curdling screaming. And then within about a minute, a shot rang out," neighbor Rachel Mason told CNN. She said they ran back inside to call 911, then she and another neighbor went back out to save Fischer's life. "We came back out and the guy was literally bleeding out as the cops and the paramedics were coming, and our neighbor was compressing his chest," Mason explained. "I didn't know if he was alive or dead and he gets put on the stretcher and put in the ambulance." Mason said she was not aware of the dog walker's connection to Gaga.

"Lady Gaga is beside herself about this situation. Ryan is not only her dog walker but also her friend. She is horrified that this happened," a source told ET. Gaga is still in Italy, where she is filming her next movie, Gucci. She is "completely devastated and sickened" by the crime, the source added. "She feels somewhat helpless because she is far away in Italy, but is doing everything she can and praying for Ryan, Koji, and Gustav."

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

Fischer is still in the hospital. The LAPD said he is in "critical condition." Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, also told CNN that Fischer is close to Gaga. The "Born This Way" singer is offering a $500,000 reward, and anyone with information is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com. "We are hoping for an act of kindness so we can get the dogs back," Germanotta told CNN Friday. "We are upset about [the dog walker]. It's very appalling that someone would shoot somebody to steal some dogs. Hopefully, they'll be caught so we can get the dogs back safely."