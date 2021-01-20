Kylie Jenner Warms up Instagram While Showing off Insanely Long Hair Extensions

Kylie Jenner posting an Instagram photo is a typical occurrence. But her latest post on Tuesday really turned some heads as she showed her serious hair extensions. Jenner, who was sporting a two-piece bikini in front of a white wall, showed off just how long her extensions are as the bottom part of her hair dropped past her knees. She also captioned the photo in Spanish, “sol solecito calientame un poquito.” In English, that translates to “Little sunny sunshine, warm me up and be mine.”

Her comments quickly filled up with her fans showing their love for the new look. One even joked, “Hair longer than my last relationship.” A quick scroll down sees plenty of fire and heart emojis pouring in as her fans show their appreciation. This gallery is yet another one of her posts that has caught the attention of millions. Jenner, who was revealed in a recent interview to be the closest in the family to Caitlyn Jenner, recently shared a look inside her pink shower that is in her $35 million home. Many of her followers pointed out that despite the marble-bathroom's glamorous look, the water pressure was seemingly not up-to-par for what her house cost. One user responded, “I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Jenner’s social media frequently shares the celeb’s latest looks. While her hair extensions are the latest trend to come across, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fills up her page with her modeling shoots along with the other changes to her hair, which recently included a switch to red.