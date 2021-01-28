Kylie Jenner's Shower Leads to Some Gentle Trolling From Fans

By Anna Rumer

Kylie Jenner inadvertently became the subject of a whole new round of jokes online when she shared a video last week of her shower. The billionaire makeup mogul was getting roasted after posting a video turning on her shower to social media with less-than-impressive water pressure. Her name even trended on Twitter for a while as people made jokes and posted memes about their own showering conditions in comparison to one of the richest women in America.

Jenner appears to have heard the criticism, soon sharing a series of videos to social media clarifying that her shower actually has adjustable water pressure, as well as a number of fancy other amenities, but it was too late. Jokes have been circulating ever since about the whole shower meme, and a lot of them are pretty hilarious. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say online about it.

Call the Plumber

Before the Kylie Cosmetics founder clarified her shower's capabilities, people were joking that she either needed a plumber or needed a new plumber to take a look at her situation. "Someone get that gal a plumber pronto," one Twitter user clowned.

'Judging'

Others joked that they were judging Jenner's insanely expensive shower from their more humble abodes, as another group joked that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would clearly be so upset about their gentle ribbing at her home appliances that she might cry.  

Clapping Back

Jenner did end up addressing the issue on her social media, posting another video showing off just how fancy her shower actually is. With a disputed net worth of $1 billion, this was far more like what people expected from the reality personality.

'Came Back to Remind Us'

Of course, Jenner's clarification set off a whole new round of jokes, as people laughed at how much they were able to get under her skin with simple comments about her shower. It was a reminder of just how much money the celeb has in comparison to normal people, some Twitter users pointed out.

'Saw Y'all Clowning'

Still others admired Jenner's clap back game, joking about how savage she had to be to take yet another shower video just to clear up some memes from strangers online. 

'Girl We're Over It'

Some people even theorized that Jenner's extensive defense of her shower proved how "insecure" she was, as people were simply making jokes about the water pressure in her bathroom before she felt the need to speak up again.

'Prove to the World'

The power of the internet definitely isn't to be underestimated, and proved to plenty of people that commenting even on something so small at such a volume could eventually garner a reaction from one of the most famous people in the country.

