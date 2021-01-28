Kylie Jenner's Shower Leads to Some Gentle Trolling From Fans

Kylie Jenner inadvertently became the subject of a whole new round of jokes online when she shared a video last week of her shower. The billionaire makeup mogul was getting roasted after posting a video turning on her shower to social media with less-than-impressive water pressure. Her name even trended on Twitter for a while as people made jokes and posted memes about their own showering conditions in comparison to one of the richest women in America. Jenner appears to have heard the criticism, soon sharing a series of videos to social media clarifying that her shower actually has adjustable water pressure, as well as a number of fancy other amenities, but it was too late. Jokes have been circulating ever since about the whole shower meme, and a lot of them are pretty hilarious. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say online about it.

Call the Plumber Before the Kylie Cosmetics founder clarified her shower's capabilities, people were joking that she either needed a plumber or needed a new plumber to take a look at her situation. "Someone get that gal a plumber pronto," one Twitter user clowned. the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner's mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021 Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner's shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

Clapping Back Jenner did end up addressing the issue on her social media, posting another video showing off just how fancy her shower actually is. With a disputed net worth of $1 billion, this was far more like what people expected from the reality personality. Kylie Jenner really said you wanna see a real rich and fancy shower and water pressure?? there you go. pic.twitter.com/H7zQSHZ70i — vivi (@kyzztin) January 20, 2021

'Came Back to Remind Us' Of course, Jenner's clarification set off a whole new round of jokes, as people laughed at how much they were able to get under her skin with simple comments about her shower. It was a reminder of just how much money the celeb has in comparison to normal people, some Twitter users pointed out. Kylie Jenner really said "if you still turn on your shower with a handle/knob don't worry about my water pressure" — Jenniferferman (@Jenniferfermanm) January 20, 2021 Man Kylie Jenner saw us dragging her shower and came back to remind us why broke people should never laugh 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wtKAzoan0O — Naudano (@nagrtkm) January 20, 2021

'Saw Y'all Clowning' Still others admired Jenner's clap back game, joking about how savage she had to be to take yet another shower video just to clear up some memes from strangers online. Kylie Jenner literally walked in her bathroom and recorded her shower to remind us that we are the broke bitches. Girl fuck you sksksksksksksks LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/U5YCZ2der4 — Mal ✨ جمال (@phucku_Mal) January 20, 2021 kylie jenner saw y'all clowning her shower and water pressure and said: pic.twitter.com/cEk9RhJT56 — fan account. (@numbahonekai) January 20, 2021

'Girl We're Over It' Some people even theorized that Jenner's extensive defense of her shower proved how "insecure" she was, as people were simply making jokes about the water pressure in her bathroom before she felt the need to speak up again. NOT KYLIE JENNER MAKING A 6 PART INSTASTORIES TALKING ABOUT HER SHOWER WATER PRESSURE AT HOME😭😭😭😭 GIRL WE'RE OVER IT ALREADY🥴 pic.twitter.com/pDX12Rdm5g — Charlotte Lepas (@CharlotteLepas) January 20, 2021 Kylie Jenner showing off her mad shower is just proof how insecure she is. why would you let people joking about ur WATER PRESSURE get to you — elly (@elly35002917) January 20, 2021