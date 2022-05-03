Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Look Picture Perfect at Met Gala 2022

Yet again, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken the Met Gala red carpet by storm. The two actors were some of the many celebrities who turned out for fashion's biggest night. Of course, like always, Lively, in particular, turned heads with her incredibly chic look.

For the 2022 Met Gala, the theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, according to Vogue. You might recall that it hasn't been too long since the last Met Gala took place. In 2021, the Met Gala was delayed until September (the event typically takes place in May) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the 2022 Met Gala is the second part of the Costume Institute's latest exhibition. The first volume's theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

In a surprise to no one, Lively and Reynolds delivered when it came to this year's Met Gala red carpet. Check out the married couple's incredible looks.