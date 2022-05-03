Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Look Picture Perfect at Met Gala 2022
Yet again, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken the Met Gala red carpet by storm. The two actors were some of the many celebrities who turned out for fashion's biggest night. Of course, like always, Lively, in particular, turned heads with her incredibly chic look.
For the 2022 Met Gala, the theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, according to Vogue. You might recall that it hasn't been too long since the last Met Gala took place. In 2021, the Met Gala was delayed until September (the event typically takes place in May) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the 2022 Met Gala is the second part of the Costume Institute's latest exhibition. The first volume's theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
In a surprise to no one, Lively and Reynolds delivered when it came to this year's Met Gala red carpet. Check out the married couple's incredible looks.
Lively always nails her Met Gala look. So, it's no surprise that she did so again this year.
It's safe to say that Lively was one of the best dressed of the night. Seriously, look at the material!
Lively didn't just produce one look for the event. Her Versace outfit started out as a rose gold metallic number. But, once the train was removed, it transformed into a turquoise dream.
According to The Cut, Lively's gown served as an ode to the Statue of Liberty. It fit the "Gilded Age" theme perfectly.
While Lively went the flashy route, her husband kept things simple. Reynolds wore a classic black tux for the event.
All eyes were on Lively and Reynolds for the Met Gala red carpet. They truly brought the fashion.
Reynolds and Lively didn't simply attend the event, they were also co-chairs. The other co-chairs of the event are Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.