Kylie Jenner Shows off Curves in Sultry Pink Bikini

Kylie Jenner shared some sizzling summer photos over the weekend, showing off her bikini body with a pair of posts. Jenner was seen leaning up against a stairwell while sporting a pink two-piece, writing “me again” as the caption. She followed that up with another post, once again showcasing the same bathing suit, this time writing “too good 2 be true.”

Jenner has been catching headlines with a handful of news stories over the past week. One of which was her recent birthday in which she turned 23. She highlighted her special birthday dress on Instagram but failed to give credit to the designer, Oliver Rousteing. The designer ended up calling her out with a comment, correcting her original caption which read, “Thank you my love for the most perfect bday dress,” instead writing, “Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress.” He didn’t stop there, though, going on to rip her for not tagging or mentioning other designers who “tirelessly” worked on previous outfits she posted. He finished his comment by accusing Jenner of only giving the creators credit when “it’s paid.”

In addition to some drama boiling over with one of her dress’ designers, Jenner found some other controversy when she popped up with a surprise cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s video for their song, “WAP.” A petition was created with well over 50,000 signatures calling for her removal because many did not appreciate her being included in a video that is supposed to highlight black women.

After sharing her first two pink bikini shots, Jenner followed up with another post from her getaway on Sunday. This one saw her writing, “brown eyed girl,” while wearing a black and white jumpsuit that featured an open back. This post also didn’t credit any of the designers of the outfit.

Jenner, who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10, has found uber-success with her Kylie Cosmetics company. Her work there was so successful, it ended up being evaluating at $900 million in 2019 by Forbes, though that number's accuracy has been questioned. Jenner originally began her business career with Kylie Lip Kits, which eventually transitioned into what her current endeavor is all about.