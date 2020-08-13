Kylie Jenner's Bright Birthday Dress Gets Shut Down by American Fashion Designer

✖

American fashion designer Michael Costello came for Kylie Jenner in the comment section of one of her recent birthday posts! Jenner just turned 23 and while she received praise from fans and family alike, one person calling her out made quite the impression. As Jenner posted a photo of herself in her birthday dressed designed by Balmain creator and close family friend Oliver Rousteing, Costello made sure to draw a little attention to those, including himself, not being recognized in Jenner's posts to her 189 million fans.

"Thank you my love [Oliver Rousteing] for the most perfect bday dress," Jenner captioned the photo. However, Costello felt the need to call her out a bit. "Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress," he started according to Us Weekly. "And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won't tag, mention or @ . . . Unless it's paid." He didn't stop there though. "And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what. (this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I'm lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team. Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!"

He ended with, "But it's sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones. ( this has nothing to do with my brand ) but it definitely has a lot to do with the la designers why not tag at least one? Not all the time but maybe once in a while." While several applauded the designer for making such a bold statement on her picture, others defended Jenner.

This isn't the only thing catching attention in the headlines regarding Jenner. Recently she was featured in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's video for their song "WAP" and several were not pleased. More than 50,000 people have signed a petition to have her removed from it — despite Cardi B coming to her defense — because it's a video that celebrates black women. However, Cardi B said in a tweet that it was important for her to include women of different races who are considered influential to appear in her video.