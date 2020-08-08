Thousands Demand Kylie Jenner Be Removed From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Video
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video earned mostly acclaimed from their fans on social media, racking up over 39 million views on YouTube since its release on Thursday. Since then though, there has been controversy over Kylie Jenner's seemingly shoehorned-in cameo, in which the some comes to a total pause while the makeup mogul makes a dramatic walk down the hallway in a leopard-print outfit. In fact, more than 50,000 people have signed a petition to get Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi to release a new edit of the video without Jenner. Others have criticized Jenner's appearance in tweets.
The petition, titled "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video," now has over 53,700 signatures, with a goal set at 75,000. "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," petitioner Nini youtube bluntly wrote in the description. Hundreds of people also left comments giving more detailed reasons for signing the petition. "I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill," one user wrote. Another called Jenner a "culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!!!"
KYLIE JENNER WAS NOT NEEDED IN THE WAP VIDEO AT ALL PERIOD— R U DUMB (@1800BIGBIDI) August 7, 2020
Cardi appeared to hint at the criticism over Jenner's appearance in a tweet on Thursday. "I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart (sic) of my video," the rapper wrote. "The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot (sic) to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential."
NOT KYLIE JENNER!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #WAP pic.twitter.com/itnt7tuzGy— bussy boy (@KrisBeKnowin) August 7, 2020
Jenner, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has long been accused of appropriated black culture. As recently as January, she posted an older photo of herself wearing platinum cornrows, which she ended up deleting after facing a backlash. Her big sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also been accused of cultural appropriation in the past.
When I seen Kylie Jenner in the video #WAP #CardiB #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/uwhYQmPkK5— Des 🦍 (@waysofdes) August 7, 2020
In June 2015, Kim was criticized when she appeared with a darker complexion in a photoshoot for her makeup line. She blamed the darker look on coloration issues with contrast and that she was tan when the pictures were taken. "I would obviously never want to offend anyone," she said. "I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."
Watching Wap by Cardi B and Megan thee stallion and suddenly seeing Kylie Jenner step in with that walk. pic.twitter.com/QOKIJWIxSF— MaziOlisa🦁 (@nee_dles) August 7, 2020
I enjoyed the WAP video. Bright and colorful and wholesome. Educational. But why the Kylie Jenner interlude? No one asked for that.— roxane gay (@rgay) August 7, 2020
Everyone watching #Wap then Kylie Jenner showed up pic.twitter.com/OmNjrGLBeY— B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) August 7, 2020