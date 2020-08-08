Thousands Demand Kylie Jenner Be Removed From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video earned mostly acclaimed from their fans on social media, racking up over 39 million views on YouTube since its release on Thursday. Since then though, there has been controversy over Kylie Jenner's seemingly shoehorned-in cameo, in which the some comes to a total pause while the makeup mogul makes a dramatic walk down the hallway in a leopard-print outfit. In fact, more than 50,000 people have signed a petition to get Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi to release a new edit of the video without Jenner. Others have criticized Jenner's appearance in tweets.

The petition, titled "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video," now has over 53,700 signatures, with a goal set at 75,000. "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," petitioner Nini youtube bluntly wrote in the description. Hundreds of people also left comments giving more detailed reasons for signing the petition. "I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill," one user wrote. Another called Jenner a "culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!!!"