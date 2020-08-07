Kylie Jenner Shows off New Hairstyle During Early Birthday Dinner

Kylie Jenner turns 23 years old on Aug. 10, and the beauty mogul got her celebrations started early this week with a small dinner with friends at Nobu in Los Angeles. Documented on Instagram, the low-key bash included a new hairstyle for Jenner, who was seen sporting a short brown bob, which she paired with a white crochet bralette top.

"Last night my besties took me to a last-minute early bday dinner," Jenner captioned a video on her Instagram Story of herself and friend Harry Hudson smiling at the camera. In another clip, Jenner added a leather jacket on top of her crop top and blew out the candles on top of a pink cake, which was designed with a basket-weave pattern and covered in roses and a heart that read "Happy Birthday Kylie," as a voice off-camera told her to "Make a wish."

Jenner's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, gave fans a closer look at his star client's glam for her early birthday dinner on Instagram, posting a photo of the reality star wearing only a bathroom and looking at the camera.

"Almost XXIII," he captioned the photo, using the Roman numerals for 23. Tejada also credited hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for Jenner's bob, which was curled inward at the ends. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has long been a fan of wigs and often wears them to switch up her look, which means that she'll likely be back to her signature long locks in no time.

Ahead of her birthday, Jenner also appeared in the newly-released music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP," showing up in a brief cameo in which she walked down a hallway wearing a leopard-print bodysuit with a large keyhole cutout.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner posted a behind-the-scenes shot from the video and encouraged her followers to swipe up to watch it before congratulating the two rappers on their collaboration.