Kylie Jenner Mocks Sister Kendall's Cucumber Blunder

Kylie Jenner is poking a bit of fun at her sister Kendall Jenner's recent cucumber ordeal. As seen on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall had some trouble cutting up a cucumber, which lead to quite a few viewers joking about the situation on social media. Now, Kylie herself is getting in on the fun by calling her older sister "cucumber girl."

Kylie and Kendall traveled to Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. During the festivities, the pair had some fun on the dancefloor and filmed it for TikTok. In the brief clip, Kendall and Kylie can be seen dancing around while twenty one pilots' "Tear in My Heart" plays. However, it was Kylie's caption for the video that caught fans' attention. She kept it simple and joked, "me and cucumber girl."

Kylie's TikTok comes shortly after The Kardashians aired a rather humorous scene featuring Kendall and Kris Jenner. In the May 12 episode, Kendall tells her mother that she wants to make herself a snack. She chooses to slice up some cucumber to go along with her hummus, but it doesn't go so smoothly. Kendall could be seen holding the cucumber right near where she was cutting it, a basic no-no in the kitchen. Kendall even said during the scene, "I'm definitely not a good cutter so don't zoom in on me. I'm not professional whatsoever." Kris asked if she wanted her to call the chef so that they could cut the cucumber, but Kendall refused and continued to do it herself. The clip has since made the rounds on social media, with many going wild over the model's slicing attempt.

While the scene was on the humorous side, things soon took a turn when Kendall and Scott Disick got into a tiff shortly after. Disick questioned why Kendall did not invite him to her birthday festivities. In turn, she said that she felt unsure of how to handle the situation, as she did not want there to be any awkwardness between Disick and his ex, Kourtney, and her new partner, Barker. Still, Disick said that he did not like feeling left out of family activities and did not allow Kendall time to explain her point of view. So, she got up from the table, ending the conversation on a tension-filled note. Although, thankfully, the pair were able to make amends in the subsequent episode of The Kardashians.