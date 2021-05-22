Kylie Jenner Lashes out After Reports She's in an Open Relationship With Travis Scott

✖

Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to deny the rumors that she and Travis Scott are in an open relationship. The on-again-off-again couple shares a daughter, three-year-old Stormi, and there have been persistent rumors that they're back together ever since their break up. While she didn't share their official relationship, Jenner shut down the open relationship rumor right away. "You guys really just make up anything," she tweeted alongside a screenshot of The Daily Mail.

"I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. She also called out TMZ for reporting the rumor as fact when a fan pointed out the source of the narrative.

The rumor began when an alleged source confirmed the renewed relationship to TMZ and revealed that "it's not exclusive." According to the insider, the 23-year-old reality star and the rapper agreed upon an open relationship, allowing them to see other people as they reunite. A source told the outlet that since their split in 2019, Scott has "been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle and all that comes with it," but he wanted to get back with his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ex "and be a strong family unit." TMZ's source claimed that they were both "cool with" their non-exclusive arrangement, but Jenner's tweets definitely contradict that report.

The maybe couple fueled reunion rumors when the two took a family trip with Stormi to Disneyland and shared photos online with their millions of followers, adding more confirmation that they may just be a pair again. Scott first shared a photo to his Instagram account show two separate, adorable photos of him and his daughter in similar cream-colored outfits. While Jenner was nowhere to be seen in the photo, according to Cosmopolitan she shared a number of videos to her Instagram story that showed her at Disneyland with the two as well.