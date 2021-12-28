Kylie Jenner Fan Violates Restraining Order at Her Home in Scary Incident

On Sunday, a Kylie Jenner fan who was previously placed under a restraining order approached her home in the Holmby Hills area of Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the man, Jrue Mesgan, buzzed the gate to her residence on Sunday afternoon. He was soon arrested after a security guard quickly noticed that he was in the area.

Soon after Mesgan buzzed the gate, a security guard sprung into action and called the police. Mesgan was then arrested for misdemeanor violation of a court order. He is currently being held on $20,000 bail. TMZ reported that this isn’t the first time that Mesgan has attempted to contact Jenner by visiting her residence. Over the past few months, he has approached her house numerous times, which is what sparked the reality star to get a restraining order against him. Since he visited her residence once again on Sunday, which was in violation of the restraining order, he was promptly arrested.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only scary incident that Jenner has had to deal with this past year. In mid-December, another fan attempted to reach the 24-year-old with flowers in hand, per TMZ. The individual hopped a fence and knocked on a door looking for Jenner. But, they went to the wrong house. The 23-year-old man reportedly brought flowers and was there to supposedly ask for Jenner’s hand in marriage. Luckily, authorities were quickly called and the man was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

All of these events have occurred in the midst of Jenner’s pregnancy. In September, the Life of Kylie star shared that she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The pair are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi. She announced the news by sharing a video on Instagram in which she showcased her growing baby bump. Jenner has been handling her second pregnancy much differently than her first. With her first pregnancy, she kept the news under wraps until her daughter was born.

As for the reason why she chose to keep her pregnancy news quiet, she told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that she simply wanted to keep that part of her life private given how much of her life that she’s already shared with the public. She explained, “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”