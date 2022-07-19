Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash for Taking 3-Minute Flights on Private Jet

Kylie Jenner is under fire this week for posting about her private jet. The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott hugging between two planes on Friday, with the caption: "You wanna take mine or yours?" The post led some critics to dig deeper into Jenner's flight habits, and now many are condemning her along with other wealthy travelers.

Jenner bought herself a private jet in 2020 and named it Kylie Air. The plane is decked out with luxuries and amenities, and according to a report by Transport & Environment, planes like these create five to 14 times more pollution than commercial planes. In the current economic climate, many followers thought it was cruel and tasteless for Jenner to brag about her jet. With the climate crisis worsening at a rapid pace this summer, many also thought it was horrifying to see Jenner freely using a plane for her own convenience.

The comments on Kylie Jenner’s tacky Instagram are sending me. pic.twitter.com/fYd6bQpcqu — Ethan (@EthanMarkMusic) July 16, 2022

The post sparked a days-long conversation that had many people furious with Jenner – including some who would normally stick up for the Kardashian-Jenner family during an online controversy. The Twitter account Celeb Jets compiled publicly available data on Jenner's flight history, revealing that many of her flights are around 15 minutes long. One recent flight was just 3 minutes long, covering a distance that would have taken 40 minutes to traverse by car.

The conversation ranged into the "true" drivers of the climate crisis, with wry comments about paper straws, reusable shopping bags and other day-to-day measures the working class has adopted while the wealthy continue to use private jets. With wildfires and dangerous heat waves bombarding Europe, these debates were particularly timely.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and many people struggling to afford housing were not as charmed as they used to be by posts like this from Jenner. So far, the makeup mogul has not responded to criticisms on social media, but it's clear that this controversy isn't going anywhere. Here is a look at some of the top responses.