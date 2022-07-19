Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash for Taking 3-Minute Flights on Private Jet
Kylie Jenner is under fire this week for posting about her private jet. The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott hugging between two planes on Friday, with the caption: "You wanna take mine or yours?" The post led some critics to dig deeper into Jenner's flight habits, and now many are condemning her along with other wealthy travelers.
Jenner bought herself a private jet in 2020 and named it Kylie Air. The plane is decked out with luxuries and amenities, and according to a report by Transport & Environment, planes like these create five to 14 times more pollution than commercial planes. In the current economic climate, many followers thought it was cruel and tasteless for Jenner to brag about her jet. With the climate crisis worsening at a rapid pace this summer, many also thought it was horrifying to see Jenner freely using a plane for her own convenience.
The comments on Kylie Jenner’s tacky Instagram are sending me. pic.twitter.com/fYd6bQpcqu— Ethan (@EthanMarkMusic) July 16, 2022
The post sparked a days-long conversation that had many people furious with Jenner – including some who would normally stick up for the Kardashian-Jenner family during an online controversy. The Twitter account Celeb Jets compiled publicly available data on Jenner's flight history, revealing that many of her flights are around 15 minutes long. One recent flight was just 3 minutes long, covering a distance that would have taken 40 minutes to traverse by car.
The conversation ranged into the "true" drivers of the climate crisis, with wry comments about paper straws, reusable shopping bags and other day-to-day measures the working class has adopted while the wealthy continue to use private jets. With wildfires and dangerous heat waves bombarding Europe, these debates were particularly timely.
Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69— Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022
Meanwhile, the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and many people struggling to afford housing were not as charmed as they used to be by posts like this from Jenner. So far, the makeup mogul has not responded to criticisms on social media, but it's clear that this controversy isn't going anywhere. Here is a look at some of the top responses.
Exactly. Let’s not forget all her sister’s multiple trips to Paris and all over the US. It’s not hating on her for having $ for a jet, it’s how she is not embarrassed of her pollution.— diana (@Dianavelasco_1) July 18, 2022
The hourly carbon footprint of most private jets is larger than the average annual carbon footprint for one American btw https://t.co/aOXMzvOEC7— Cal @ PWP 🔜 GENCON, COLUMBUS + MORE (@MTGCal) July 17, 2022
Many commenters shared facts about private jet emissions that may not have been widely known, including the fact that a jet like Jenner's emits two tons of CO2 in just one hour of flight. That is more than the yearly carbon footprint of the average U.S. citizen.
Says a lot about how out of touch the Kardashian/Jenner clan are when Kylie thinks now, when most of the world is struggling with basic living costs, is the perfect time to post a photo bragging about private planes.— Macallla 🐸🌿 (@Macallla) July 16, 2022

Read the room ya daft spoon. Actually fucking chronic.

July 18, 2022
Read the room ya daft spoon. Actually fucking chronic.
July 18, 2022
Meanwhile, other commenters focused on the fact that economic disparity has gotten worse over the last few years, yet it hasn't seemed to impact the Kardashians' lifestyle at all. They felt that entertainers like them were becoming out of touch.
Why are people calling you jealous for pointing this out? The rich will not suffer from climate change the way the rest of us do and that is very obviously a bad thing— leave me alone (@laurelhxll) July 17, 2022
I have been vegan for ten years and use no paper or plastic products in my house, but I have to use digital coupons to afford my groceries and gas while she's out here picking which color jet to take for a joy ride. #outoftouch #climatecrisis— donna (@DonnaEdonnab7) July 18, 2022
Users posted about the steps they have taken to minimize their personal impact on the environment with varying degrees of sarcasm while pointing out that they were all a drop in the bucket compared to Jenner's jet.
July 18, 2022
Celebrities cannot be trusted to be savy about the consequences of their consumption, they just assume that if they can buy it, it is ok.— BanPrivateJets (@BanPrivateJets) July 18, 2022
To make their lifes easier, just #BanPrivateJets. It's the quickest way of an individual can heat the planet and alternatives are available.
Fans debated the solution to problems like this and the consequences that "full-time climate criminals" should face.
No one is forcing you to do that— Orange (@Creditsplz) July 16, 2022
they are burning down my planet for fun, it’s not about being forced to do that it’s about refusing to be driven to extinction— juliette 🌻 (@juliettelucie) July 17, 2022
The conversation also ranged into discussions of personal responsibility when it comes to the climate. Some commenters felt discouraged by the data on Jenner's jet, saying that it made them want to give up on all the small steps they take in their own lives. Others warned against that mindset.
She’s just doing it for attention. Just block and move on. Do not interact!— Erica 💬 (@ericatwts) July 17, 2022
The Kardashian-Jenner family is infamous for turning instances of bad press into long-term profits, so some fans wondered if this out-of-touch post was some kind of intentional scheme to get their attention.
Kylie Jenner caused this heatwave— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 19, 2022
Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights.— Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022
Finally, many commenters related Jenner's jet to the current heat wave hitting the U.K. – perhaps the most palpable form of the climate crisis manifesting this month. Many made dire predictions about the increase in natural disasters coming in the near future.prev