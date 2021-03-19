Kristin Cavallari Splits With Jeff Dye After 5 Months Together

✖

Kristin Cavallari calls it quits with comedian Jeff Dye after the two dated for five months. While she was still in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, she was rumored to be dating Dye after the two were caught out in public together on several occasions showing some PDA. However, an insider has come forward to tell Us Weekly that they were "never officially together."

"Kristin is doing her own thing and focusing on building her brand Uncommon James," the insider added. Cavallari seems to be in good hands as she's spent this last week with her best friend Justin Anderson and his husband Aaron "Scooter" Rhodes. The couple recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee for a change of pace coming from Los Angeles, California, and also to be closer to Cavallari. The former reality star and her best friend are always hanging out and from what fans gathered through her show Very Cavallari, Anderson is a good shoulder to lean on when going through tough times.

Cavallari and Dye were first spotted together in October 2020, and since have been seen hanging out together on several occasions. They were first spotted in Chicago kissing, and in December they were seen getting cozy in Cabo San Lucas. But they were last spotted together in February in Los Angeles. Last month, a separate source said that since the two were never official, they were just hanging out and having fun.

"She's just hanging out with him," they said. "They're enjoying each other's company [and] having fun. That's it. They're really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go. [...] If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure."

In February, Cavallari had her ex's last name removed from hers. According to the outlet, Cavallari requested Nov. 4, 2020, that changes be made to drop his last name and have her maiden name be restored. Now that she is legally back to her last name, their divorce has yet to be finalized. "[I'm] working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it," she joked at the time during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

As the divorce seems to move forward, there have been rumors that Cutler has been involved with Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy — also the same woman to allegedly be behind Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez almost split. However, Cavallari and Cutler, although exes, are standing their ground together after they posted a photo warning fans that nothing will be able to break their bond.