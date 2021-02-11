Kristin Cavallari Officially Removes Jay Cutler's Last Name Amid Divorce

✖

Fans aren't sure what to think about Kristin Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler since announcing their split, but now the former Laguna Beach star took it one step further, validating her feelings. Announcing their divorce in April 2020, it appeared that both were moving, but then a recent post had onlookers questioning. After rumors stirred regarding Cutler and Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, the former couple posted a photo together causing even more confusion among fans.

Cavallari has now removed Cutler's last name as the divorce process proceeds. According to Us Weekly, Cavallari requested Nov. 4, 2020, that changes be made to drop his last name and have her maiden name be restored. Now that she is legally back to her last name, their divorce has yet to be finalized. "[I'm] working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right no tot change it," she joked during an interview with Ryan Seacrest when the subject of her last name came up. At the time, she was still going by Cutler.

While the divorce still seems to be moving forward, the former couple, who share three children, posted a photo together after LeCroy shared screenshots of alleged conversations she had with Culter after his separation, claiming he was the one pursuing her. However, after these claims, Cavallari and Cutler shared a photo together, captioning it, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that." Just before this, Cavallari hinted that LeCroy had asked Culter to appear on Southern Charm several times.

"By the way, not naming names, someone on your show was repeatedly asking my soon-to-be ex-husband to come on your show over and over and over," she revealed on Pillows and Beer podcast with hosts Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. According to the outlet, when LeCroy defended herself in a reply to Culter, her message read, "Your intention may not been pure but that might be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interested in something real you shouldn't have [redacted] with me."

Cavallari and Cutler married in 2013. While they both have remained private about their lives, they both appeared on her reality show Very Cavallari, giving fans just enough to grasp the couple and their day-to-day life. Following the announcement of their divorce, it was revealed that Cavallari would not be moving forward with the show anymore.