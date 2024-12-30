Kristin Cavallari Gives Spicy Details on Morgan Wallen Fling, and We’re Totally Blushing

Kristin Cavallari is spilling the steamy details of her fling with Morgan Wallen. The Hills alum, 37, spoke candidly about her romance with the country star, 31, on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, calling Wallen a “good guy” with a “big heart” — with some skills in the bedroom.

“Morgan’s a good guy,” Cavallari said in the podcast, published Monday, Dec. 30. “He has a big heart, he really does.” Podcast host Bunnie, who is married to country singer Jelly Roll, commented that Wallen seems like he’s a player, as she’s had many guests on her show who have claimed to have dated him.

“1,000 percent,” Cavallari agreed. “He’s been with every woman on the planet — as he should. Morgan was very sweet.” The MTV alum admitted that she and Wallen had hooked up because she wanted a “f— buddy in Nashville,” laughing as she added, “He’s a great f— buddy … He was good in bed.”

Wallen was also a “true gentleman” with Cavallari’s kids — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10 and 9-year-old Saylor — who she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler. “He was like, ‘I’ll pick you up, I’ll pick the place’ [and] just f—ing handled business,” she recalled of their first ever date. “He picked me up. He met my kids, my kids were so excited. It was so cute. He got us a private room.”

After dinner, Wallen dropped Cavallari back at her house, where they shared a kiss in the rain. “It was, like, the sweetest thing — and then we hung out after,” she remembered. “It was up and down too. It was a lot. I love Morgan. I haven’t talked to him in probably a year, but I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Bunnie also asked Cavallari about her Nov. 17 TikTok, in which friend Justin Anderson claimed the Very Cavallari alum had let Wallen “hurt her feelings” during the viral “Suspect Challenge.”

“I’m so sorry, Morgan. He didn’t hurt my feelings … I’ll be honest with you,” Cavallari told Bunnie. She admitted, “He was the first guy in my f—ing life that wasn’t just completely enamored with me … It really threw me. I love having the upper hand and I feel like with him I didn’t have the upper hand.”