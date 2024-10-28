Jelly Roll Shares 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Jelly Roll is looking pretty different these days. The rapper-turned-country-singer recently took to social media to share his transformation, noting that he’s lost 100 pounds so far on his weight loss journey.

“Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me,” Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — said in an Instagram video from Oct. 23. “I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “I Am Not Okay” singer noted that he has hit his “goal,” but plans to keep working on losing weight through the end of his Beautifully Broken tour. “When I see y’all in March for Canada, dog,” he quipped, “y’all aren’t gonna recognize me, bro.”

Jelly Roll has made some major strides in his weight loss journey, and he did it with the help of his nutritionist, Ian Larios, whose client list has also included UFC fighters like Daniel Cormier and light heavyweight champion Jamal Hill. Larios also appears in the clip, and he offers some insight into how the 39-year-old musician has been able to accomplish his goals.

“We just passed the halfway point of tour and Jelly has been crushing it,” Larios said, then sharing that Jelly Roll likes to “walk in the arenas” before his concerts, while also staying active by picking up sports like basketball and boxing.

Larios, an accomplished chef, pointed out that Jelly Roll has made changes to his diet, such as eating high-protein meals and having a banana with manuka honey, stevia, and dark chocolate as a pre-show snack.

“The habits he’s been building are truly life changing,” Larios previously wrote in an Instagram post from September. “He’s doing this while also changing lives on this 56-city tour. Excited for him to show the world he’s just getting warmed up!”