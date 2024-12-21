Kristin Cavallari Shoots Her Shot With Kevin Costner

Kristin Cavallari is ready to start dating a “regular” guy, someone who is far from the name-brand variety she’s dated in the past. This includes ex-husband Jay Cutler.

But according to Page Six, the former Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari star is making an exception for a recently divorced mega star: Kevin Costner. As the outlet notes, she posted to social media in response to a fan question telling her to go out with the Horizon director.

The fan question tells her to get to the point and go out on a date with Costner already.

“Give him my number,” she writes. “Forever crush.”

This came after the former reality star said she was “ready to mingle” in the dating world again but didn’t want to date “someone not in entertainment.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 13: Kristin Cavallari attends the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on August 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’ve gone on dates with ‘regular’ guys. … I said that months ago, and I’ve been pretty good at sticking to it,” she added.

Cavallari was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler from 2013 until 2022, sharing three children with the former player. The pair are co-parenting after a “hard’ divorce, saying “life is hard.”

“Put your big girl panties on, and let’s do this. Look for the lesson and growth in everything and it gets easier. I always say things happen FOR YOU not TO you,” she wrote.

Apart from Cutler, the former MTV star was connected to comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice, Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron, and most recently dated TikTok star Mark Estes. She also had alleged past hookups with Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham, according to Page Six. You can’t really blame her for wanting to date a “normal” guy, but it also raises questions about what “normal” means to her.

Cavallari is the newest name to share her interest in Costner, but who knows how serious she could be. Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Jewel have all been connected to Costner in one way or another following his contentious divorce.