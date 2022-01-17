Kanye West Thanks One Kardashian Family Member for Sharing Address to Daughter’s Birthday Party

Kanye West took to Instagram to air his grievances with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Their youngest daughter Chicago turned 4 and to celebrate her birthday, the Kardashians threw her a pink Barbie-themed bash. The party was a joint party with Chicago and her cousin Stormi, who is Kylie Jenner’s daughter. But one person who wasn’t invited was West, at least according to him. In his Instagram video, West, now known as Ye, said he was being kept from the party intentionally. He claimed no one was answering the phone or giving him the address and he wanted to speak about it publically to control his narrative and not be viewed as an absentee father. Thankfully, he eventually was let into the party and says it’s all thanks to Travis Scott.

Scott is Jenner’s longtime partner. In a video update, Ye says Scott, as well as Jenner, let him in. “Yo, I am so happy right now,” Ye said in the video. “I just came from Chi’s party, and I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there, with the rest of the family.”

Videos of Ye at the party have been circulating online. He can be seen holding Chicago as she hits a pinata. He also posed for photos with the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Per Ye in his video, he feels the whole ordeal was a simple misunderstanding. “I just saw everybody. It was, you know, Kris, and Corey, Kylie…Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security stopped me once again when I got there, and you know it was just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue, and everyone just had a great time,” Ye said.

Ye also thanked his fans for supporting him through the matter, adding that he simply wants to “just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.” He continued, saying, “my life centers around my children, and I just had a great time today. Thank you, everybody, for the support.”

Sources told TMZ that Ye was scheduled to have Chicago later in the day, which is why Kardashian had the party earlier. Having separate parties was allegedly Ye’s idea. All of the social media banter apparently confused Kardashian.